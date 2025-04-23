Riot Fest Announces 2025 Lineup

Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day are your headliners for Riot Fest 2025. The 20th iteration of the fest is going down this September 19-21 at Douglass Park in Chicago.

Also on this year's Riot Fest lineup are "Weird Al" Yankovic, Hanson, Sex Pistols (fronted by Frank Carter), the recently-reunited Rilo Kiley, Jack White, Idles, Alkaline Trio, Knocked Loose, the Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Sparks, the Pogues, the Hold Steady, the Wonder Years, the Front Bottoms, the Academy Is..., Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, and a bunch more. There are some wacky choices! Some smaller-font highlights include Rico Nasty, Superchunk, Militarie Gun, the Linda Lindas, Citizen, Dehd, Buzzcocks, Touché Amoré, Ovlov, Lambrini Girls, and Wishy.

Riot Fest organizers recently signed a deal with the city of Chicago to keep the festival in Douglass Park through at least 2027; last year, the fest was temporarily relocated to SeatGeek Stadium in nearby Bridgeview after permit disputes, before being moved back to the park before the event.

Three-day passes for Riot Fest 2025 are available here.