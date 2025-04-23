’90s Pennsylvania Hardcore Bands Reuniting For Tribute To Late Option Member Neil Husvar

Last month, Neil Husvar of ’90s Scranton hardcore group Option tragically passed away at the age of 52. Next month, a bunch of Northeast Pennsylvania hardcore bands are getting together for a benefit show to raise money for his final expenses as well as suicide prevention and support resources.

Per Brooklyn Vegan, the event will have longstanding acts like Strength For A Reason, a reunion from ’90s Wilkes-Barre band Burial Ground (Steve Option from Option will fill in on lead vocals for the late Jamie White), Option, ’90s Scranton band Side Over, and ’90s Wilkes-Barre band Soughwutt doing an acoustic set. There'll also be newcomers like Fools Game and Cheated. It'll take place on May 25 at Scranton's St. Mary's Center. Find more information here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIZAQlop44d/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading