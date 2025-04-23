Buscabulla Announce New Album Se Amaba Así: Hear “El Camino”

It's been five years since Buscabulla's debut full-length Regresa. Since then, they guested on Bad Bunny's "Andrea" from his massive 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti. Today, the Puerto Rican indie duo is announcing their sophomore album Se Amaba Así. The new single "El Camino" is out now.

“‘El Camino’ is a dramatic disco guitar track about coming to a crossroads in a relationship and getting lost traveling through the uncharted, dark territories of life,” Raquel Berrios says. "We wanted to achieve a cinematic sound to open up the movie that is our new record."

"We took the decided approach to turn inward, to ourselves, and explore the struggles of not only our own romantic relationship but romantic relationships in general," she adds. "Wrestling between traditional versus modern ideas of love, Se Amaba Así is a cathartic, self-reflective journey of songs influenced by Latin and tropical genres of the past seen through a contemporary lens."

Check out the "El Camino" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "El Camino"

02 "Divino Tesoro"

03 "Miraverahí"

04 "Empuje"

05 "Te Fuiste"

06 "Se Amaba Así"

07 "Incrédula"

08 "Mi Marido"

09 "Mortal"

10 "De Lejito"

TOUR DATES:

06/19 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey

06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Altar)

06/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

06/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ TBC

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

07/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

07/05 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard

07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

07/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

07/10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

07/11 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips FTW

07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Se Amaba Así is out 6/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.