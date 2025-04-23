Skip to Content
Buscabulla Announce New Album Se Amaba Así: Hear “El Camino”

7:51 PM EDT on April 23, 2025

It's been five years since Buscabulla's debut full-length Regresa. Since then, they guested on Bad Bunny's "Andrea" from his massive 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti. Today, the Puerto Rican indie duo is announcing their sophomore album Se Amaba Así. The new single "El Camino" is out now.

“‘El Camino’ is a dramatic disco guitar track about coming to a crossroads in a relationship and getting lost traveling through the uncharted, dark territories of life,” Raquel Berrios says. "We wanted to achieve a cinematic sound to open up the movie that is our new record."

"We took the decided approach to turn inward, to ourselves, and explore the struggles of not only our own romantic relationship but romantic relationships in general," she adds. "Wrestling between traditional versus modern ideas of love, Se Amaba Así is a cathartic, self-reflective journey of songs influenced by Latin and tropical genres of the past seen through a contemporary lens."

Check out the "El Camino" music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "El Camino"
02 "Divino Tesoro"
03 "Miraverahí"
04 "Empuje"
05 "Te Fuiste"
06 "Se Amaba Así"
07 "Incrédula"
08 "Mi Marido"
09 "Mortal"
10 "De Lejito"

TOUR DATES:
06/19 – Miami, FL @ ZeyZey
06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Altar)
06/23 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ TBC
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
07/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
07/05 – San Diego, CA @ Quartyard
07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
07/09 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
07/10 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
07/11 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips FTW
07/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

Se Amaba Así is out 6/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

Quique Cabanillas

