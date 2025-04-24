Skip to Content
Adrianne Lenker’s Live At Revolution Hall Is Like A Brilliant Bootleg Bursting At The Seams

12:50 PM EDT on April 24, 2025

Adrianne Lenker's new live album is a quiet behemoth. Live At Revolution Hall, the Big Thief leader's new release out today, includes a staggering 43 tracks, including five previously unreleased songs plus tunes from Lenker's solo records and the Big Thief catalog. The fidelity of those recordings varies from track to track, and they left in a bunch of little performance hiccups, crowd reactions, and asides, all of which gives the album the charming feel of both a bootleg and a mixtape. I particularly like the cute moment when "Born For Loving You" segues into a bit of "I Will Always Love You."

Lenker's longtime collaborator Andrew Sarlo captured this music in Portland during Lenker's tour last year behind Bright Future. If you're a fan, it's well worth honing in on this for two hours — or at least letting the music fill up the empty space in your day. Listen below.

Live At Revolution Hall is out now via 4AD.

