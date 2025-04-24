Riot Fest Reveals Full Album Performances For 2025 Festival

Yesterday Riot Fest announced their 2025 lineup, with Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day headlining. It's the 20th anniversary of the Chicago festival, and they're celebrating by having 20 of the bands do one of their respective albums in full.

Weezer will be continuing their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour celebrating 30 years of their self-titled debut aka the Blue Album. The Sex Pistols will be tearing through their one and only LP Never Mind The Bollocks... with Frank Carter on lead vocals. Bad Religion will be playing their 1988 classic Suffer, and the Pogues are celebrating 40 years of their landmark album Rum Sodomy & The Lash on their first tour since frontman Shane MacGowan's death in 2023.

The 20th anniversary of Riot Fest is going down September 19–21 at Douglass Park in Chicago. The full list of full-album playthroughs is below.

Weezer – The Blue Album

Sex Pistols – Never Mind The Bollocks...

Alkaline Trio – Maybe I’ll Catch Fire

Bad Religion – Suffer

The Pogues – Rum Sodomy & The Lash

The Hold Steady – Separation Sunday

The Academy Is... – Almost Here

The Front Bottoms – Back On Top

Knuckle Puck – Copacetic

The Bouncing Souls – How I Spent My Summer Vacation

Screeching Weasel – My Brain Hurts

Helmet – Betty

Pegboy – Strong Reaction

The Ataris – So Long, Astoria

Agnostic Front – Victim In Pain

Smoking Popes – Born To Quit

The Effigies – For Ever Grounded

Samiam – Astray

Agent Orange – Living In Darkness

Zero Boys – Vicious Circle