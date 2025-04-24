Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 Features Red Hot Chili Peppers Episode Directed By David Fincher

Before he became one of the greatest filmmakers on the planet. David Fincher was a hotshot music-video director. Fincher's music-video era overlapped slightly with the rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but Fincher never directed a Chili Peppers video. He never even cast Flea in one of his movies, and Flea shows up in auteur directors' movies all the time. That means that the world has never gotten to see the Chili Peppers through the eyes of David Fincher -- a true loss for humanity. It's about to be rectified, since Fincher has directed an upcoming Love Death + Robots short about a 2003 Chili Peppers show, in which the band members are played by string puppets.

If you're unfamiliar with Love Death + Robots, it's an animated Netflix anthology series created by Deadpool director Tim Miller. David Fincher is one of the show's executive producers, but he's never directed an episode until now. Netflix recently unveiled the list of shorts that'll be included in the show's upcoming fourth volume. (They're referring to the different seasons as volumes. Sure, man.) One of those shorts is called "Can't Stop." Fincher directed it, and Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith play themselves. Here's how Netflix describes the short:

A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets. Directed by David Fincher, who originally made his name with music videos in the 1980s and early ’90s, before segueing into unforgettable feature films.

You can catch a few fleeting glimpses of "Can't Stop" in the Love Death + Robots trailer below.

The fourth volume of Love Death + Robots is streaming on Netflix 5/15.