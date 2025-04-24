Couple Gets Married In Cannibal Corpse Pit

It can't be easy to find a prospective romantic partner who's down to get married in the middle of a circle pit during a Cannibal Corpse show, but once you've found that person, you know it's for life. On Tuesday night, the death metal legends came to Pittsburgh's Stage AE on their tour with Meshuggah and Carcass. During the Cannibal Corpse set, one happy couple tied the knot in the middle of the pit, and nobody ran into them because they were surrounded by people holding their phone cameras up. As far as I can tell, the band was not a part of this stunt, though this couple coincidentally now shares a wedding anniversary with Cannibal Corpse frontman George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher and his wife.

On Facebook, a lady named Erica Lynn -- laws of wordplay dictate that I must call her "Cannibal Corpse bride" -- posted images of her marriage license, the officiant's vows, and some group photo-booth pics, as well as a video of the officiant practicing his spiel and footage of the actual wedding where you can't really tell what's going on. She writes:

Well we did it! Last night during the @cannibalcorpseofficial show in Pittsburgh we said our “I dos” in the mosh pit! A huge thank you to everyone knowingly and unknowingly helping to make this happen! There is no community more united than the metal community!! The amount of support and love was amazing! Thank you to Barry Mull for introducing us to Webster! Thank you to Webster and every other metal head I could find for signing our marriage Certificate!! Thank you to @hillenkp for being the protector of the marriage certificate, @byoungokr for being the ring bearer and to @docshow73 for being the officiant of Corrupted Nuptials!! This could not have been more perfect! Much love to you all!

