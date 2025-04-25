PinkPantheress – “Stateside”

This new PinkPantheress project seems like it might be a winner. Three weeks ago the Y2K-minded British pop singer shared the pulse-pounding club track "Tonight" and its luxuriant, Bridgerton-esque video. Now she's back with news of a mixtape called Fancy That — it's the release she's been teasing for May 9 — and another banger from the tracklist.

PinkPantheress produced "Stateside" alongside the Dare, aksel arvid, and Count Baldor. It's got clattering, rave-ready drum programming and a halting staccato synth riff, and I mean it as a compliment when I say I'd expect to hear it in some futuristic late-'90s action movie alongside Basement Jaxx and the Crystal Method.

In a press release, PinkPantheress says, "so excited to share with you my favourite song off of the project, Stateside. it explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me." She adds, "this tape marks a huge milestone for me as an artist, this feels like the most tied together project i’ve applied myself to as an artist and for my fans who have been with me for years, I hope they can hear the signs of growth in me as an artist."

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Illegal"

02 "Girl Like Me"

03 "Tonight"

04 "Stars"

05 "Intermission"

06 "Noises"

07 "Nice To Know You"

08 "Stateside"

09 "Romeo"

Fancy That is out 5/9 via Warner UK.