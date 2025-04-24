Skip to Content
Holy Fuck Members Launch New Band Cut Cult: Hear “Lame Horse”

7:47 PM EDT on April 24, 2025

Earlier this month, Holy Fuck's side project with METZ called Noble Rot returned with the new song "Hang On." Today, Holy Fuck announced a new side project named Cut Cult and they're sharing their debut single "Lame Horse."

From Holy Fuck, Cut Cult has Brian Borcherdt on vocals, guitar, beats, bass synth, and lazers, plus bassist Matt McQuaid and their original drummer Loel Campbell who left to play full-time in Wintersleep and now substitutes for Broken Social Scene and Billy Talent. In addition, Mairi Chaimbeul plays harp.

A fun fact: Holy Fuck played the first-ever Stereogum live event, where they opened for Les Savy Fav at NYC's McCarren Park back in 2006 (I was not there because I was busy being five years old, but that was probably a lot of fun).

Check out the "Lame Horse" music video directed by Dylan Brannigan below.

