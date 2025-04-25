Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Kali Uchis – “ILYSMIH”

12:04 AM EDT on April 25, 2025

Last month, Kali Uchis announced her new album Sincerely, the follow-up to last year's Orquídeas, and shared the lead single “Sunshine & Rain…” Today, the R&B singer is back with "ILYSMIH."

"ILYSMIH" — standing for "I Love You So Much It Hurts" — is a slow, cinematic ballad made for slow dances. In a statement, Uchis said, “'ILYSMIH' is me sharing a piece of my heart with the world. Living a life that is rich in love and inner peace hasn’t come easy. I hope this song will find anyone who needs it.” Listen below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=UZG2ycOol4w
https://www.instagram.com/p/DI2KGGAzXA0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sincerely is out 5/9 via Capitol.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

They Might Be Giants Announce New Album The World Is To Dig: Hear “Wu-Tang”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Shop Talk Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Love Dart”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Morgan Nagler – “Heartbreak City”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Gay Meat Announces Debut Album Blue Water Feat. Jeff Rosenstock, Chris Farren, Sarah Tudzin, & More

February 9, 2026
New Music

Killing Pace Announce Debut Album HCPM: Hear “War Machine”

February 9, 2026
New Music

Angel Du$t – “Pain Is A Must”

February 9, 2026