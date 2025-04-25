Kali Uchis – “ILYSMIH”

Last month, Kali Uchis announced her new album Sincerely, the follow-up to last year's Orquídeas, and shared the lead single “Sunshine & Rain…” Today, the R&B singer is back with "ILYSMIH."

"ILYSMIH" — standing for "I Love You So Much It Hurts" — is a slow, cinematic ballad made for slow dances. In a statement, Uchis said, “'ILYSMIH' is me sharing a piece of my heart with the world. Living a life that is rich in love and inner peace hasn’t come easy. I hope this song will find anyone who needs it.” Listen below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=UZG2ycOol4w

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI2KGGAzXA0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sincerely is out 5/9 via Capitol.