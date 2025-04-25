Skip to Content
Dating – “Your New Bones”

10:28 AM EDT on April 25, 2025

Last we heard from Dating was the fall of 2023, when the one-man Swedish shoegaze project followed up the Supercollider EP with the excellent single "Rameses II" in quick succession. Today he's back with another one-off. In a note to Bandcamp followers, Mr. Dating explains that he's too busy to make a whole album right now but describes his new song "Your New Bones" as "mega." It's five minutes of the fuzzed-out guitar drama and pained post-grunge vocals that remind me a bit of Peter Morén from Peter Bjorn And John. In other words, it's exactly we've come to expect from this project — and as a big fan of what this guy's been up to previously, this one is hitting the spot today. Listen below.

