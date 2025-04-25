Credit Announce The Last Few Years EP: Hear “Anywhere”

The band name "Credit" is functionally impossible to Google, but when you make music like this, maybe it's supposed to take some work to find. Credit are from Baltimore, and they've got a skronky, experimental indie rock style that doesn't go out of its way to appeal to anyone. Sometimes, Credit go on misty keyboard-noodle excursions. Sometimes, they lock into an angry, ugly post-punk groove, and their vocalist, who is billed as "The Keyboard Player," barks like peak-enraged Guy Picciotto. Credit might even do both of those things in the space of a single song. That's what they do on their new one, anyway.

Credit got started on Long Island before relocating to Baltimore -- not a place where people from Long Island usually move -- and they released their debut EP Notes On Naturalism In Performance and Tone: 4 More Songs Live in 2023. Next month, they'll release another EP called The Last Few Years, and I'm guessing the title is a Black Flag reference. Credit recorded all four tracks live, and lead single "Anywhere" is a six-minute suite that abruptly changes tone and mood a few times. Below, check out "Anywhere" and the Last Few Years tracklist.

<a href="https://creditrecordings.bandcamp.com/album/the-last-few-years-2">The Last Few Years by credit</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Britt"

02 "Exercise #2"

03 "Anywhere"

04 "AF1"

The Last Few Years EP is out 5/23.