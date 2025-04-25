Megan Thee Stallion – “Whenever”

Megan Thee Stallion is really, really good at rapping. That's a dumb, obvious thing to say, but it can get lost in all the pop-star spectacle that Meg likes to put on. In her recent Coachella performance, for instance, Megan went heavy on surprise guests and choreography, and it's hard for some good-ass rapping to register amidst all that. Today, Megan releases the new single "Whenever," and there's plenty of pop-star spectacle at work in director Zac Dov Wiesel's glamorous and cartoonish video. This time, though, it's a little easier to notice when she gets her bars off.

On "Whenever," Megan Thee Stallion heavily interpolates Ms. Cherry's 2004 crunk anthem "It's Whateva" to let people know that she sees what they're saying online and that she does not appreciate it. This is not a new message for Megan. Her lines about being sexy and tough aren't exactly breaking any ground, either. But Megan remains very gifted at this thing that she does, so she really doesn't have to reinvent herself all the damn time. If anything, I'd like to hear her go deeper into the crunk zone. Check out the "Whenever" video below.