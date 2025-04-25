Bruiser Wolf & Nicholas Craven – “Beat The Charge”

The glorious Detroit rap eccentric Bruiser Wolf broke out a few years ago as a member of Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade, and his exuberant, loquacious style immediately set him apart. He raps like he once had a CD wallet full of E-40 albums in his Oldsmobile Cutlass, and that's exactly what the world needs right now. Last year, Bruiser Wolf released his very fun album My Story Got Stories, and he followed it by releasing singles with Zack Fox and Playboi Carti producer F1LTHY. Today, he's got a new single with the prolific beatmaker Nicholas Craven.

Nicholas Craven comes from Montreal, and he's got a hazy soul-sample style. In the recent past, Craven has released full-length collaborations with rappers like Boldy James, Mach-Hommy. and Tha God Fahim. Bruiser Wolf and Boldy James are from the same city, but Bruiser Wolf has a very different energy from most of Craven's collaborators. It's fun to hear him get euphorically jittery over Craven's lush production on the new single "Beat The Charge." I'd just like to highlight the fact that he rhymes the title with "potato on the biscuit -- we eatin' starch!" Listen below.