Young Miko’s “WASSUP” Interpolates Lil Wayne And Features Lil Jon

Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko released her first solo single of the year called "WASSUP." The bass-heavy track produced by Mauro might sound nostalgic to listeners as it interpolates Lil Wayne's "Lollipop."

Lil Wayne does not appear on the song, but another rapper/producer who defined the early 2000s does. Randomly, Lil Jon makes a cameo at the end of the track, chanting: "It's Mauro and baby Miko in this bitch, don't get it twisted or they be takin your bitch."

The single comes with a video directed by Joshua Rivera and Claudia Calderón that was filmed in Puerto Rico.

Watch the video for "WASSUP" below.