Swanpalace – “Every”

Guitarist/vocalist Josh Antonuccio, drummer Jim Eno and vocalist Leah Joy are all accomplished musicians in their own right. Antonuccio is a producer and prolific collaborator in the Ohio scene; Eno is a co-founder of Spoon and longtime drummer for the group, in addition to his own production work; Joy is an established jazz vocalist, performing in the Bay Area and NYC. Today, the three of them have joined forces as as Swanpalace. They've shared their debut single called "Every," which radiates a full, classic rock sound.

This is first glimpse of the EP Swanpalace are releasing on May 9 titled To Depart the Waking World. Listen to "Every" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Airplane

02 Every

03 From the Golden Age

04 Behind My Mind

05 High and Low

06 The Other Side

To Depart the Waking World is out 5/9. Pre-order it here.