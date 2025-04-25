Skip to Content
Swanpalace – “Every”

3:41 PM EDT on April 25, 2025

Guitarist/vocalist Josh Antonuccio, drummer Jim Eno and vocalist Leah Joy are all accomplished musicians in their own right. Antonuccio is a producer and prolific collaborator in the Ohio scene; Eno is a co-founder of Spoon and longtime drummer for the group, in addition to his own production work; Joy is an established jazz vocalist, performing in the Bay Area and NYC. Today, the three of them have joined forces as as Swanpalace. They've shared their debut single called "Every," which radiates a full, classic rock sound.

This is first glimpse of the EP Swanpalace are releasing on May 9 titled To Depart the Waking World. Listen to "Every" below.

TRACKLIST:
01 Airplane
02 Every
03 From the Golden Age
04 Behind My Mind
05 High and Low
06 The Other Side

To Depart the Waking World is out 5/9. Pre-order it here.

