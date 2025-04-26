Watch Shack Reunite For First Show In 15 Years

In 2006, we proclaimed Shack Is Back. Now, in 2025, we are once again proclaiming that Shack Is Back. The Liverpool Britpop band hasn’t toured since 2010, and last night (Apr. 25) they performed in their hometown at the Eventim Olympia and brought tracks from four of their albums to the stage.

The band began with the Waterpistol opener "Sgt. Major" and finished with a cover of Love's "A House Is Not A Motel." Shack only have a few more shows left of the brief reunion tour and they're all in the UK. Below, watch footage from last night and see the setlist.

SETLIST:

01 "Sgt. Major"

02 "Pull Together"

03 "Soldier Man"

04 "Miles Apart"

05 "Stranger"

06 "Mr. Appointment"

07 "Meant To Be"

08 "Cornish Town"

09 "Cup Of Tea"

10 "Undecided"

11 "Hazy"

12 "Butterfly"

13 "Captain's Table"

14 "Hey Mama"

15 "Comedy"

16 "Streets Of Kenny"

17 "A House Is Not A Motel" (Love cover)