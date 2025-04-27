Skip to Content
Lana Del Rey Also Joined Jelly Roll At Stagecoach, Hung Out With Alex Warren

11:07 AM EDT on April 27, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lana Del Rey performs with Jelly Roll at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

|Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jelly Roll played Stagecoach Festival on Saturday night. The rapper-turned-country singer's set featured surprise appearances from a ton of guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug, Jessie Murph, Alex Warren, Wiz Khalifa, and Brandon Lake, all of whom performed at least one song with him. For the final song, however, he brought out Lana Del Rey to duet his own "Save Me." Afterwards a bunch of 'em took some photos together backstage, and Warren's "Ordinary" got the LDR seal of approval.

"Save Me" comes from Jelly's 2020 album Self Medicated. The studio version features fellow country singer Lainey Wilson, but Del Rey, who debuted new music at Stagecoach the previous night, sang her part at the festival. "This is my favorite crooner of all time. Lana Del Rey is with me, y’all,” Jelly said before bringing her out.

@alexwarrenclips

Alex told me not to post this but it’s too good lol

♬ Ordinary - Alex Warren

