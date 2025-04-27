Lana Del Rey Also Joined Jelly Roll At Stagecoach, Hung Out With Alex Warren

Jelly Roll played Stagecoach Festival on Saturday night. The rapper-turned-country singer's set featured surprise appearances from a ton of guests including Machine Gun Kelly, Shaboozey, BigXthaPlug, Jessie Murph, Alex Warren, Wiz Khalifa, and Brandon Lake, all of whom performed at least one song with him. For the final song, however, he brought out Lana Del Rey to duet his own "Save Me." Afterwards a bunch of 'em took some photos together backstage, and Warren's "Ordinary" got the LDR seal of approval.

"Save Me" comes from Jelly's 2020 album Self Medicated. The studio version features fellow country singer Lainey Wilson, but Del Rey, who debuted new music at Stagecoach the previous night, sang her part at the festival. "This is my favorite crooner of all time. Lana Del Rey is with me, y’all,” Jelly said before bringing her out.

I will never forget this night. pic.twitter.com/WSOcFvDbUR — Alex Warren (@alexwaarren) April 27, 2025