Watch Dave Grohl Cover LCD Soundsystem In Latest Surprise Performance

Dave Grohl is really getting out there these days. You just don't know where that guy's going to show up. This year, he's taken part in two surprise Nirvana reunions, at the FireAid benefit and the SNL 50 concert. He helped out his buddy Jack Black on the Minecraft soundtrack. He joined the LA Philharmonic to play a couple of Foo Fighters songs at the second Coachella weekend. And now, Grohl is out here covering LCD Soundsystem at a school fundraiser.

On Friday night, the Oakwood School, a private Los Angeles institution, held a concert and auction benefit at the Avalon Hollywood. This probably would've been much more glamorous than a bake sale even if Dave Grohl wasn't there. But Grohl was there, popping up for a surprise mini-set of covers with some special guests. Grohl was backed up by his Foo fighters bandmate Rami Jaffee, as well as Wiley Hodgen and John Lousteau, two musicians who have played on recent Foo Fighters records. They started off that set with a cover of LCD Soundsystem's immortal banger "Daft Punk Is Playing At My House." As far as I can tell, they did not change the title to "Dave Grohl Is Playing At My School Fundraiser," but they would've been justified.

After the LCD joint, Dave Grohl and friends covered the Knack's "My Sharona," Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure" with the Struts' Luke Spiller, and Bowie's "Moonage Daydream" with Lisa Loeb. At least three people in the audience were moving around a little bit. Also, Jimmy Kimmel was there. You can watch clips via Instagram below.