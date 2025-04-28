Cameron Winter – “LSD”

Cameron Winter is offering salvation. The Geese frontman stole indie rock fans' hearts with his idiosyncratic solo debut Heavy Metal in December, garnering praise from Nick Cave and performing on Kimmel in the meantime. Now he's back with "LSD."

"LSD" is not officially out yet; it came out last week through this link that makes you follow him on Spotify. It's likely a Heavy Metal outtake, twinkly like a lullaby and full of Winter's eccentric lyricism delivered in his jagged baritone: "I have known fingers/ I've known a lot of left hands/ We were born to be hairs on the ass of a very busy man." Listen below.