Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Cameron Winter – “LSD”

6:30 PM EDT on April 28, 2025

Cameron Winter is offering salvation. The Geese frontman stole indie rock fans' hearts with his idiosyncratic solo debut Heavy Metal in December, garnering praise from Nick Cave and performing on Kimmel in the meantime. Now he's back with "LSD."

"LSD" is not officially out yet; it came out last week through this link that makes you follow him on Spotify. It's likely a Heavy Metal outtake, twinkly like a lullaby and full of Winter's eccentric lyricism delivered in his jagged baritone: "I have known fingers/ I've known a lot of left hands/ We were born to be hairs on the ass of a very busy man." Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Refused Members Announce Debut Backengrillen Album: Hear “A Hate Inferior”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025