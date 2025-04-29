Jack Black’s “Steve’s Lava Chicken” Becomes The Shortest Hot 100 Hit Ever

Jack Black has broken a record. A Minecraft Movie came out earlier this month, and its soundtrack features a 34-second song called “Steve’s Lava Chicken.” That is now the shortest song to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100, closely followed by Kid Cudi's 37-second "Beautiful Trip."

Per Billboard, “Steve’s Lava Chicken" debuts at #77 on the chart dated May 3. Recently it also became the shortest song to ever chart in U.K. Official Singles Chart’s Top 40. Black co-wrote it with A Minecraft Movie director Jared Hess. The film has grossed $816 million globally over its first four weekends, and audiences have been trashing theaters during the movie. “Steve’s Lava Chicken" is the Tenacious D member's second Hot 100 hit, following 2023's "Peaches" from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.