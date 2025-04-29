Woodsist Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

Pretty nice festival Woodsist has going up there, yeah? The esteemed indie band Woods' esteemed indie label Woodsist has been throwing its Woodsist Festival in upstate New York for years now, and they've just announced the lineup for the 2025 installment. It's going down Sept. 20 and 21 at Arrowhead Farms in Accord, NY, and they've booked Panda Bear and Built To Spill, two acts that represent very different aspects of the Woodsist vibe, to headline.

Also performing this year: Dean Wareham doing Galaxie 500 material and the recently reactivated indie rock heroes Sebadoh. The Medeski Martin Duo will be on hand; curious absence of Wood at the Woodsist Festival, but perhaps they can team up with Jeremy Earl's band as Medeski Martin & Woods because Woods are indeed playing Woodsist Festival as usual. White Fence, W.I.T.C.H., Rose City Band, the Cosmic Tones Research Trio, Merce Lemon, Joanna Sternberg, Dougie Poole, and Sharp Pins round out the extremely sick playbill. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET.