Charli XCX Teaming Up With Takashi Miike On Her Ninth Upcoming Film/TV Project

Takashi Miike has made some of the goriest films you can find on standard North American streaming services, and according to Charli XCX's Letterboxd profile, she's a fan. Now, as part of her grand pivot to film, she's teaming up with the prolific Japanese filmmaker to star in and produce his next movie, Variety reports.

Charli's producing the as-yet-untitled Miike project through her new Studio365 banner. Plot details are under wraps for now, but Miike's cult classics like 1999's Audition and 2001's Ichi The Killer have made him notorious for extreme violence and body horror. That's quite up Charli's alley, based on her David Cronenberg shout-out at Coachella.

This is Charli's ninth announced upcoming film/TV project right now, following news of The Moment, The Gallerist, Sacrifice, 100 Nights Of Hero, Erupcja, I Want Your Sex, Faces Of Death, and Overcompensating.

And speaking of Overcompensating, the official trailer for Benito Skinner's Prime Video series is also out today. It features Charli on the soundtrack -- notably, nothing from Brat -- and she makes a cameo, which was previously teased online last month. Watch that below.