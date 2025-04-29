Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Charli XCX Teaming Up With Takashi Miike On Her Ninth Upcoming Film/TV Project

4:32 PM EDT on April 29, 2025

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Charli XCX attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

|Pascal Le Segretain

Takashi Miike has made some of the goriest films you can find on standard North American streaming services, and according to Charli XCX's Letterboxd profile, she's a fan. Now, as part of her grand pivot to film, she's teaming up with the prolific Japanese filmmaker to star in and produce his next movie, Variety reports.

Charli's producing the as-yet-untitled Miike project through her new Studio365 banner. Plot details are under wraps for now, but Miike's cult classics like 1999's Audition and 2001's Ichi The Killer have made him notorious for extreme violence and body horror. That's quite up Charli's alley, based on her David Cronenberg shout-out at Coachella.

This is Charli's ninth announced upcoming film/TV project right now, following news of The MomentThe Gallerist,  Sacrifice100 Nights Of HeroErupcjaI Want Your SexFaces Of Death, and Overcompensating.

And speaking of Overcompensating, the official trailer for Benito Skinner's Prime Video series is also out today. It features Charli on the soundtrack -- notably, nothing from Brat -- and she makes a cameo, which was previously teased online last month. Watch that below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Getting Killed By AI

November 10, 2025
News

Guess Who’s Reuniting For Their First Tour In 23 Years

November 10, 2025
News

Hayley Williams Announces Ticket Sales Plan To Avoid Scalpers & Bots

November 10, 2025
News

Waxahatchee Covers Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

November 10, 2025
News

cootie catcher – “Gingham Dress”

November 10, 2025
News

Max B Released From Prison After 16 Years

November 9, 2025