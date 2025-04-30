Debby Friday Announces New Album The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life: Hear “All I Wanna Do Is Party”

Debby Friday, the pop star of the Sub Pop roster, made her grand return last month with "1/17." Our own Tom Breihan noted that it "brings back some of that old PC Music feeling," describing it as "a euphoric, unapologetically cheesy trance-pop confection." As of today, we know "1/17" is the opening track on a new Debby Friday album called The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life.

The follow-up to Friday's Polaris Prize-winning GOOD LUCK is dropping in August on Sub Pop. Per Friday, the concept is related to ancient Babylonian stargazers looking up at Vega. "I want to be a starrr, I can't hide that desire," she says. "But what I don't want is to live someone else’s dream or to follow a pre-set path.

Judging by the sound of the album's next single, another hyperpop-tinted trance track called "All I Wanna Do Is Party," that uncanny cheese-pop vibe from "1/17" is going to continue throughout. The new song's video, directed by Debby Friday and Kevan Funk, situates her in a dance class where radical, perhaps unsettling transformations are taking place.

Via Friday:

The video is really about discipline and craft. It’s about the transformations that happen when you devote yourself to a process over time. The starrr is a metaphor for all these thoughts I have around fame, success, failure, love, power, god, death, life, everything. My starrr is in me, and your starrr is in you, and it’s just a matter of surrendering to it.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "1/17"

02 "All I Wanna Do Is Party"

03 "In The Club" (Feat. HiTech)

04 "Lipsync"

05 "Alberta"

06 "Higher"

07 "ppp (Interlude)"

08 "Arcadia"

09 "Leave."

10 "Bet On Me"

11 "Darker The Better"

The Starrr Of The Queen Of Life is out 8/1 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.