Lorde Announces New Album Virgin

12:31 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

We knew a new Lorde album was coming, and now we know a lot more. After last week's police-bothered Washington Square Park listening session and the official release of lead single "What Was That," the New Zealand alt-pop icon has given us lots of important info about her follow-up to 2021's Solar Power.

It's called Virgin, it's coming out June 27, and that image up top is the cover art. There are 11 tracks, and "What Was That" is the second one. In an email to fans, Lorde offered her interpretation of the new work:

THE COLOUR OF THE ALBUM IS CLEAR. LIKE BATHWATER, WINDOWS, ICE, SPIT. FULL TRANSPARENCY. THE LANGUAGE IS PLAIN AND UNSENTIMENTAL. THE SOUNDS ARE THE SAME WHEREVER POSSIBLE. I WAS TRYING TO SEE MYSELF, ALL THE WAY THROUGH. I WAS TRYING TO MAKE A DOCUMENT THAT REFLECTED MY FEMININITY: RAW, PRIMAL, INNOCENT, ELEGANT, OPENHEARTED, SPIRITUAL, MASC.

I’M PROUD AND SCARED OF THIS ALBUM. THERE’S NOWHERE TO HIDE. I BELIEVE THAT PUTTING THE DEEPEST PARTS OF OURSELVES TO MUSIC IS WHAT SETS US FREE.

COMING JUNE 27

In a separate update at her website delivered to fans via SMS alert, Lorde revealed she and Jim-E Stack co-produced the album, with contributions from Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro, and Devonté Hynes. It was mixed by Spike Stent and Tom Elmhirst and mastered by Chris Gehringer and is "100% WRITTEN IN BLOOD."

Virgin is out 6/27 via Universal. Pre-order it here. Nice to see her continuing to align with Haim like this.

