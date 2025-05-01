Sufjan Stevens – “Death With Dignity” (Demo)

Next month Sufjan Stevens will release the 10th anniversary edition of his flawless opus Carrie & Lowell. He shared the "Mystery Of Love" demo, and now he's back with the demo of the amazing opener "Death With Dignity."

The demo is just as much of a tearjerker as the album version, maybe even more so. Whereas his vocals sound distant on the album version, they're clearer and more intimate on this demo; it feels like he's singing directly to you. If you can listen to this without crying, good for you. Try it below.

The Carrie & Lowell 10th Anniversary Edition is out 5/30 via Asthmatic Kitty.