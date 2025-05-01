Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sufjan Stevens – “Death With Dignity” (Demo)

8:27 PM EDT on April 30, 2025

Emmanual Afolabi

Next month Sufjan Stevens will release the 10th anniversary edition of his flawless opus Carrie & Lowell. He shared the "Mystery Of Love" demo, and now he's back with the demo of the amazing opener "Death With Dignity."

The demo is just as much of a tearjerker as the album version, maybe even more so. Whereas his vocals sound distant on the album version, they're clearer and more intimate on this demo; it feels like he's singing directly to you. If you can listen to this without crying, good for you. Try it below.

The Carrie & Lowell 10th Anniversary Edition is out 5/30 via Asthmatic Kitty.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025