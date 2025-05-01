Watch Djo Bring Out Stranger Things Castmate Finn Wolfhard And Post Animal In Toronto

Before Joe Keery became lovable douchebag Steve Harrington on Stranger Things -- and even longer before he became viral psych-pop hitmaker Djo -- he was cutting his teeth as a member of the Chicago indie rockers Post Animal. He amicably stepped away from the band around the time "Stranger Things guy" became his main gig; he's still acting these days, but it looks like he's putting those Netflix paychecks to good use by focusing more on music again. Keery's recently rejoined Post Animal and is currently on tour promoting his new Djo album The Crux.

On Tuesday night in Toronto, Keery brought out the Post Animal guys -- who are also opening the tour -- and his Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard, who has a new solo album coming soon, to help him out on his 2019 song "Flash Mountain" during the encore. Wolfhard shredded a little guitar and yell-sang into a megaphone while the Post Animal guys filled out the rest of the band. Check out some clips from the pit below.