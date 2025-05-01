Brooklyn Mirage Cancels Tonight’s Reopening Concert Due To “Compliance” Issue

Brooklyn Mirage was supposed to reopen tonight. In summer 2023, two men left different shows at the East Williamsburg venue and were later found dead in the nearby creek. Shortly after, its home Avant Gardner was under fire by the city for overselling Electric Zoo. Last year, its new CEO Josh Wyatt announced $10 million plan to overhaul the place, and renovation has been happening for a while. Austin DJ Sara Landry was slated for tonight, but it was canceled just hours before.

In a statement, Brooklyn Mirage says they didn’t meet the city’s inspection deadline. Sara Landry was also set for tomorrow, and that's on until further notice. Here's what they wrote:

We’ve been extraordinarily transparent along every step of our Brooklyn Mirage rebuild — showing the long hours, the progress, and the passion behind it all. We want to be clear: the venue is show ready and the New Mirage has been built to exacting safety, structural, mechanical and technical specifications. However, we were not able to meet the final inspection deadline today. Abiding by all appropriate city, local and building authorities is paramount to our core value. Therefore, tonight’s show is canceled. All ticket holders for tonight’s show will immediately be receiving a full refund and we will notify the general public with updates on tomorrow’s show as soon as information becomes available with respect to final inspection and signoffs. We, as a company, take full responsibility. This isn’t about construction, but compliance. We’re working closely with city officials and will continue to be transparent throughout this process. Thank you for your trust, your patience, and your continued support.

Josh Wyatt has been starring in behind-the-scenes TikToks of the construction of the new extravagant new design, including a jokey one featuring legendary NYC DJ Danny Tenaglia.

In a feature published yesterday, Wyatt told BK Mag that Mirage would "100 percent" open on May 1, but videos on Reddit showed construction crews not looking very close to finished just days before.