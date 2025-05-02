Former Possessed Guitarist Shot And Killed By San Francisco Police

Former Possessed guitarist Brian Montana has been shot and killed by San Francisco police. The death metal pioneer pulled out a gun on a neighbor during an argument about tree clippings on Monday (Apr. 28), and a shootout with cops ensued for nearly a half hour. He was 60.

When the police arrived, Montana had already fired several rounds into the neighbor's house. During the shootout with police, he used cars and landscaping as cover. “The armed suspect repositioned into a neighboring driveway and fired multiple times at officers using a handgun, shotgun, and rifle,” the South San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. “Officers used patrol cars as cover and returned fire. The suspect was struck and ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Montana joined Possessed in 1983 after responding to a newspaper ad placed by founding members Mike Torrao and Mike Sus. He played on the group's 1984 Death Metal demo and left before their debut album. Possessed posted an Instagram Story writing, "Rest In Peace Brian Montana."

Meanwhile, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner made headlines last month when his wife Jillian Shriner was shot by police in Los Angeles after she pulled out a gun. Last week, LAPD released bodycam footage of the Jillian Shriner incident, and she was in court yesterday.