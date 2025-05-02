Primus – “Little Lord Fentanyl” (Feat. Tool’s Maynard James Keenan)

Weird-metal veterans Tool and Primus have been tight with one another since they were both on the Lollapalooza tour in 1993. Last year, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan's side projects A Perfect Circle and Puscifer went out on tour with Primus, and the three bands released the split EP Sessanta E.P.P.P. Now, Primus have a new single with Maynard James Keenan guest vocals, and it's naturally called "Little Lord Fentanyl."

Right now, Primus are on their second tour with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer; it's the Bay Area trio's first run with their newly recruited drummer John Hoffman. At their shows, they've been playing "Little Lord Fentanyl," the song that they recorded with Keenan, and it's out now as a single. If you can definitively make out any lyrics beyond "they call me Little Lord Fentanyl," you're a more attentive listener than I. Les Claypool naturally goes crazy with the slap-bass on this track, which builds into a lurching, skronking groove. Is it weird that a song can be transgressive and comforting at the same time? That's how I feel about this one. Listen and check out the Sessanta tour's remaining dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/02 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

5/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

5/06 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5/08 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

5/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

5/14 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

5/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

5/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

5/18 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

5/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

5/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

5/24 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

5/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

5/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

5/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

6/03 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

6/06 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

"Little Lord Fentanyl" is out now on Virgin. Read our recent interview with John Hoffman, who plays on "Little Lord Fentanyl," here.

UPDATE: And here’s Keenan, who runs Merkin Vinyards, explaining in a Facebook comment how tariffs affect winemakers…