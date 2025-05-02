Yndling – “Even If It’s A Lie (I Don’t Mind)”

Sometimes all you need is a good fantasy or escape to pass the time, even if you know it's not true. Norwegian artist Silje Espevik, who makes music as Yndling, has shared a new single, "Even If It's A Lie (I Don't Mind)," which encapsulates that kind of woozy romanticism. A combination of Cocteau twins, Mazzy Star, and Hatchie, Yndling's gauzy sound makes it feel like a pleasant dream to be tangled in untruth.

This is Yndling's third single of the year following "As Fast As I Can" and "It's Almost Like You're Here." She shared via instagram, that this is the final single before she shares the first half of her next album (I'm In The Palm Of Your Hand) that's out next month.

Listen below.

<a href="https://yndling.bandcamp.com/track/even-if-its-a-lie-i-dont-mind">Even if it's a Lie (I Don't Mind) by Yndling</a>

(I'm in the Palm of Your Hand) is out in June via Spirit Goth.