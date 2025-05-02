André 3000 Sparks Album Speculation With Missing Notebook Posters In Amsterdam

We're living in a beautiful era where there's a healthy amount of Andre 3000 news. Since releasing 2023's sublime New Blue Sun, he's shared an "album film", a mini-doc, along with extra album outtakes, and contributed to Red Hot’s TRAИƧA Comp. He also featured new music on Leaving Records’ LA Wildfire Relief Benefit Comp, performed on Fallon, and was nominated for three friggin' Grammys. On top of all that, last week Outkast was announced as one of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's inductees. (Remember when they inducted Prince in 2004 alongside Alicia Keys?)But, right now, he really needs our help.

Three Stacks posted on his social media accounts photos of Missing posters that seek information about a lost blue two-toned notebook. "Black sketches and notes inside," it reads. "Last seen in Amsterdam Noord on March 29." There's a sketch of a geometric mouse named "Ricky Rattan" who seems to be the cool lost sibling of Mickey. If you have any information please reach out to missing@myriadofpyramids.com.

There also seems to be a new instagram account under the same name that is private, as well as a website where you can download the same missing poster and spread the word. If you download the image from that website, the file reads:

Where_is_my_notebook_This_is_real_Andre_3000_Thanks_for_sharing.

Andre might have really lost a notebook, but many online are speculating that this is promotion for a new album. And not just any kind of album, but a new RAP album.

Last November, Three Stacks confirmed there was new music coming in 2025. "New Music for sure, new ways to distribute and express. I don't want to pinpoint what it is but I want to express more." So, what if that time has come?

Check the photos out below.

IS THIS A NEW ANDRE 3000 ALBUM??!??!?!??ON ANDRE 3K IG HOLYA MYRIAD OF PYRAMIDS pic.twitter.com/wX98EWw7ds — BMURPH (@bmurphallcaps) May 2, 2025

IS ANDRE 3000 ROLLING OUT A RAP ALBUM??? pic.twitter.com/GPtKNU4nE4 — ryan (@TeddyPercins) May 2, 2025

UPDATE: A rep for André 3000 tells Stereogum that he really is looking for his notebook, which went missing in Amsterdam.