Watch I’m With Her Perform On CBS Saturday Sessions

On Friday (May 9), I'm With Her will share Wild And Clear And Blue, their first album since their 2018 debut See You Around. The folk trio has previewed the album with “Ancient Light,” “Find My Way To You,” and “Standing On The Fault Line,” and today they performed some songs on CBS' Saturday Sessions.

Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, and Sara Watkins played the unreleased "Wild And Clear And Blue” and “Year After Year,” along with "Ancient Light." The group recently played the first show of their tour in North Carolina, and they'll be heading out all over North America throughout the rest of the year. Watch them on CBS below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9NDV-3EL-Fc

Wild And Clear And Blue is out on 5/9 via Rounder.