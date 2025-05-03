Jonny Greenwood & Dudu Tassa UK Concerts Canceled Amid BDS Movement

Last year, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood sparked controversy when he defended his ongoing collaboration with Israeli musician Dudu Tassa. The pair had two concerts scheduled in the UK for next month, and both have been canceled amidst the BDS Movement.

Greenwood and Tassa performed in Tel Aviv almost a year ago, inspiring the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement to accuse Greenwood of “artwashing genocide” by playing a show in Israel while the country’s military committed genocide against the Palestinian population.

In his statement at the time, Greenwood wrote that "silencing Israeli artists for being born Jewish in Israel doesn’t seem like any way to reach an understanding between the two sides of this apparently endless conflict." He and Tassa have not yet commented on the new cancelations, but the BDS Movement reacted on their Instagram:

Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa's show at Hackney Church has also been cancelled. Palestinians welcome the cancellation of both of their UK shows. We reiterate our call for all venues to refuse to programme this complicit event that can only artwash genocide.

Greenwood and Tassa were slated to play the Bristol Beacon on June 23 and London's Hackney Church on June 25. The cancelations were confirmed on the event pages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJHPR5oCgpg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading