Stream Men I Trust’s Second New Album Of The Year Equus Caballus

6:34 PM EDT on May 5, 2025

Men I Trust - Equus Caballus
Donna Ferrato

It's only May, and Men I Trust have dropped their second new album of 2025. Less than two months after sharing Equus Asinus, the Canadian indie pop trio have released the follow-up to the two-parter series, and this one's called Equus Caballus.

“Early in the writing and recording process, we realized we had a collection of songs with distinct energies yet equally meaningful to us,” Men I Trust previously explained on social media. “It became clear that we wanted to release them as two separate entities both from the same genus: Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus.” In a Bandcamp email blast they added that the dual LPs are their "biggest and proudest work yet."

Stream the 13-track Equus Caballus below.

