Rihanna Reveals She’s Pregnant With Third Child At Met Gala

7:45 PM EDT on May 5, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

|Savion Washington/Getty Images

In 2023, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second baby into the world. Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his shooting trial. Today, Rihanna revealed she's pregnant again by debuting her baby bump at the Met Gala.

Rihanna's photographer first shared photos of Rihana with her baby bump on his Instagram today. Rocky is co-chair of the Met Gala tonight alongside Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, honorary chair LeBron James (who announced earlier today he is not attending due to a knee injury), and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour who co-chairs every year.

Rihanna has two sons with Rocky, RZA who turns three this month, and Riot, who turns two in August. She famously revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

Looks like we may be waiting even longer for a follow-up to her latest album, 2016's Anti. Almost a year ago she said she was ready to start a new album. Meanwhile, Rocky was supposed to release his new album Don’t Be Dumb last year but that never came out. In the meantime you can see him in the trailer for Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest that was released today.

Read More:

