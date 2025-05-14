Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jamie Lidell Announces First Album In Nine Years Places Of Unknowing: Hear “The Center”

9:36 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

It's been nine years since the release of Jamie Lidell's seventh album Building A Beginning. Since then, the British musician met his wife and had kids, and his focus shifted to them. During the pandemic, Lidell gravitated back toward music upon discovering his family's neighbors were esteemed classical musicians. Now, he's finally announcing his new LP Places Of Unknowing.

Places Of Unknowing is heavily inspired by David Sylvian and Bowie, and the lead single "The Center" is out now, serving as a cinematic piano ballad decorated with ornate string arrangements and an off-kilter marching drum, and it all floats to a beautiful place. Dive in below, where you can also find official footage of Lidell and his band performing "The Center" in Nashville.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Inner World"
02 "Return Of The Repressed"
03 "How Do I Land"
04 "Choraleme"
05 "Unmasking"
06 "Last Day Of Mourning"
07 "The Center"
08 "The Night I Went Crazy"
09 "Capture The Moon"
10 "Never Agreed To Play"
11 "Ordinary Dryness"

Places Of Unknowing arrives this summer.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025