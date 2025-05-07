Nourished By Time Announces New Album The Passionate Ones: Hear “Max Potential”

In 2023, Marcus Brown shared the debut Nourished By Time album, Erotic Probiotic 2, but he's stayed busy since. The Baltimore musician released collabs with Kevin Abstract and evilgiane, dropped an EP called Catching Chickens, and was revealed as part of the lineup for this year's Outside Lands. Now, he's announcing his sophomore effort The Passionate Ones, arriving in August.

Brown worked on The Passionate Ones in Baltimore, London, and New York. The glimmering lead single "Max Potential" is out now, and it comes with a music video directed by and starring Brown. It's shot beneath David Hammons’ Day’s End sculpture in New York City. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Automatic Love"

02 "Idiot In The Park"

03 "Max Potential"

04 "It’s Time"

05 "Cult Interlude"

06 "9 2 5"

07 "Crazy People"

08 "Jojo" (Feat. Tony Bontana)

09 "BABY BABY"

10 "Tossed Away"

11 "When The War Is Over"

12 "The Passionate Ones"

The Passionate Ones is out 8/22 via XL. Pre-order it here.