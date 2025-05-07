Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Nourished By Time Announces New Album The Passionate Ones: Hear “Max Potential”

10:06 AM EDT on May 7, 2025

In 2023, Marcus Brown shared the debut Nourished By Time album, Erotic Probiotic 2, but he's stayed busy since. The Baltimore musician released collabs with Kevin Abstract and evilgiane, dropped an EP called Catching Chickens, and was revealed as part of the lineup for this year's Outside Lands. Now, he's announcing his sophomore effort The Passionate Ones, arriving in August.

Brown worked on The Passionate Ones in Baltimore, London, and New York. The glimmering lead single "Max Potential" is out now, and it comes with a music video directed by and starring Brown. It's shot beneath David Hammons’ Day’s End sculpture in New York City. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Automatic Love"
02 "Idiot In The Park"
03 "Max Potential"
04 "It’s Time"
05 "Cult Interlude"
06 "9 2 5"
07 "Crazy People"
08 "Jojo" (Feat. Tony Bontana)
09 "BABY BABY"
10 "Tossed Away"
11 "When The War Is Over"
12 "The Passionate Ones"

The Passionate Ones is out 8/22 via XL. Pre-order it here.

Aaron Fenichell

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Gay Meat – “Love For Fun”

November 17, 2025
News

Animal Collective Share Jetty Documentary Soundtrack

November 17, 2025
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025