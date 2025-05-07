Ty Segall Announces LA Wildfire Relief Benefit Comp Featuring Unreleased Covers By No Age, Redd Kross, Meatbodies, & More

The blazes may have subsided, but Southern California is still recovering from the wildfires that devastated the area earlier this year. Since January, we've seen a plethora of benefit concerts and more compilation albums than we can count -- but one more can't hurt! Ty Segall has put one together called L.A. RECOVERS, on which he and fellow artists like No Age, Redd Kross, Meatbodies, and more take turns covering each other's songs.

Also featuring unreleased covers by White Fence, Emmett Kelly, the Intelligence, Charles Moothart, Mikal Cronin, Jack Name, Shannon & The Clams, and Shannon Lay, L.A. RECOVERS will be made available exclusively as a physical vinyl LP and will be pressed only once; pre-orders are ongoing. Proceeds from the compilation album go directly to One Voice LA and California Black Freedom Fund.

Of the music, Segall says:

The idea of doing a comp turned into friends covering each other and we thought that would be a perfect thing to do for some L.A. fire relief charity fundraising. One thing was important -- that everyone involved needed to have spent creative time living in L.A. It’s been very fun for everyone involved to cover each other's music!

See the tracklist for L.A. RECOVERS below.

TRACKLIST:

01 King Tuff - "You're The Doctor" (Ty Segall Cover)

02 White Fence - "Sniper" (Emmett Kelly Cover)

03 No Age - "The Receptionist" (The Intelligence Cover)

04 Charles Moothart - "See It My Way" (Mikal Cronin Cover)

05 Jack Name - "Self Respect" (Red Kross Cover)

06 Redd Kross - "Forever Chained" (White Fence Cover)

07 Emmett Kelly - "The Boy" (Shannon & The Clams Cover)

08 Shannon & The Clams - "Sun Medallion" (King Tuff Cover)

09 Ty Segall - "Lethal Look" (Charles Moothart Cover)

10 Shannon Lay - "Psychic Garden" (Meatbodies Cover)

11 The Intelligence - "Tripped Out Before Scott" (No Age Cover)

12 Meatbodies - "Sacred Place" (Jack Name Cover)

13 Mikal Cronin - "Recording 15" (Shannon Lay Cover)