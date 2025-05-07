One Step Closer – “Jinx”

If you have kids, never let them learn the "jinx" game -- the thing where they try to say the same thing at the same time as you, then yell "jinx!," and then you're not allowed to speak until someone says your name out loud. That game might've been perfectly good fun when you were a kid, but now kids are just abusing that whole construction. They'll just sort of mumble under their breath until they decide that they said something that sounded like what you were saying. It's so annoying. Don't do it. None of this has anything to do with One Step Closer's new song "Jinx," but it's important that you know anyway.

One Step Closer, the melodic hardcore band from Wilkes-Barre, were a Band To Watch in 2021, and they've been growing steadily more melodic and less hardcore since then. Last year, One Step Closer released their All You Embrace album, which was pretty much heavy emo. Today, the follow that album with the new stand-alone single "Jinx," a post-grunge fuzz-bomb with big Superheaven/Title Fight vibes. The band directed their own "Jinx" video, and here's what guitarist Russ Thompson says about it:

I was inspired by director Andrei Tarkovsky: come up with a strange concept and make it look pretty. My goal was that if you paused the video at any moment you could print it out and hang it on your wall. Just make a pretty video with my pretty friends. This was all done within two weeks. Three days of filming (one day, one half day, then four hours) and then the rest was editing. I made the first rough draft in iMovie as the demo, then my friend Layne, who also shot it, translated everything into Premiere. This was a group effort and fun project to work on with all the homies.

Below, check out the "Jinx" video and One Step Closer's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/17 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *+&

5/18 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *+&

5/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Legion Hall *+&

5/21 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *+&

5/23 - Denver, CO @ HQ *+&

5/25 - Salt Lake City, UT@ Kilby Court *+

5/27 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project *+^

5/28 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Mission Theater *+^

5/30 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman *+^

5/31 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Midnight Hour Records *+^

6/01 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction *+^

6/03 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge *+^#

6/05 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *#!

6/06 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *#!

6/07 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *#!

6/09 - Louisville, KY @ Portal *#!

6/10 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *#!

6/12 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs *#!

6/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows*#!

6/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *#!

6/18 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club *#!

6/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) *#!

6/21 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *#!

* with Footballhead

+ with Bleed

& with Ends Of Sanity

^ with World Of Pleasure

# with Stateside

! with Magnitude