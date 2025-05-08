Skip to Content
Lorde Announces Ultrasound World Tour

12:26 PM EDT on May 8, 2025

Thistle Brown

We on a Lorde tour! Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor has announced an extensive outing in support of new album Virgin that will take her through the arenas of North America, Europe, and the UK this fall. It's called the Ultrasound Tour.

Lorde has some seriously great openers lined up as usual, a rotating assortment that includes Blood Orange, the Japanese House, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack, and Oklou. (Choke Enough heads rise up!) Some of those artists were involved with the creation of Virgin, such as Blood Orange (who also showed up to Washington Square Park to help Lorde debut lead single "What Was That") and co-producer Jim-E Stack.

The announcement comes a few days after Lorde appeared at the Met Gala, saying her fit was an Easter egg only to take it back the next day:

Fans can sign up for Lorde's tour pre-sale here. It begins Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Official onsale begins Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the Ultrasound itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
09/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center !*
09/19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center !*
09/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle !*
09/23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center !*
09/24 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena !*
09/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden =!
09/27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre =!
09/30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center =!
10/01 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden !*
10/03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center !*
10/04 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem !*
10/07 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena !^
10/09 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena !^
10/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena !^
10/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory !^
10/14 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =!
10/17 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena =!
10/18 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum =!^
10/19 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre !^
10/21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center !^
10/22 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena !^
11/09 - Luxembourg @ Rockhal $
11/10 - Paris, France @ Zénith de Paris - La Villette %
11/15 - Manchester, UK @ AO Arena =%
11/16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena &%
11/19 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro &%
11/20 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilitia Arena &%
11/22 - Dublin, IE @ RDS Simmonscourt &%
11/24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live &
11/27 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National !
11/29 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena !
11/30 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622 !
12/01 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith !
12/03 - Cologne, Germany @ Palladium !
12/05 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle !
12/06 - Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena !
12/08 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen !
12/09 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet !

SUPPORT KEY:
= Blood Orange
! Japanese House
& Nilüfer Yanya
*Chanel Beads
^Empress Of
% Jim-E Stack
$ Oklou

