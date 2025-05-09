Guadalcanal Diary’s Murray Attaway Releases First New Album In 30 Years Tense Music Plays

If you happened to be wondering what former Guadalcanal Diary's lead singer and guitarist Murray Attaway has been up to recently, turns out he has been hard at work on a new solo album. The Athens, GA music scene hero returned today with a new project called Tense Music Plays, the long-awaited follow-up to 1993's In Thrall.

Tense Music Plays may not be a Guadalcanal Diary album, but Attaway made sure to uphold the influential legacy of the jangle pop group. He worked with engineer and sometimes producer Mark Williams (Southern Culture On The Skids, Joe Walsh, Pat DiNizio, Tammy Faye Bakker.)

"When Mark got involved, that's when I knew it would become a real record," he shared. "Mark is a consummate pro, with countless albums to his credit, so I had to get myself 'in shape' and get this right. Jeff Walls, my partner from Guadalcanal, passed away in 2019. I couldn't call him to put the cool guitar on songs anymore, but I could at least try to make him proud, so I had no choice but to hone my guitar playing."

Listen below.

<a href="https://murrayattaway.bandcamp.com/album/tense-music-plays">TENSE MUSIC PLAYS by Murray Attaway</a>

Tense Music Plays is out now via Moon Ray Sound.