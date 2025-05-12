Halsey Sings Live Debuts And Rarities At Tour Kickoff, Responds To Fans’ Setlist Complaints

On Saturday near San Fransisco, Halsey kicked off her For My Last Trick Tour promoting her recent album The Great Impersonator. She sang a few songs from that album live for the first time: "Darwinism," "Arsonist," "Only Living Girl In LA," and "Alice Of The Upper Class." They're also apparently following Taylor Swift's lead and doing a different "surprise song" each night; that night it was "Drive" from her 2015 debut LP Badlands, which they hadn't done since 2019.

When you're as big of a pop star as Halsey is with stans as passionate as Halsey's are, I imagine you have to deal with a lot of complaints about your concert setlists. After some fans voiced their concerns over omitted songs, Halsey responded on social media saying that each song was "carefully selected" for "good reason," and that she categorizes certain songs of hers as "earned" set additions. (She's since deleted some of those posts because she "got in trouble.") Halsey also made a very reasonable request regarding her three-year-old son Ender, who's joining his mom on tour. On Instagram, they wrote:

As you can imagine, Ender is joining me on the tour. If you happen to find yourself nearby him while he watches the show, I implore you to treat him with respect and honor his privacy. I know many of you feel super connected to him and I love that! but to him, you are strangers. A LOT of strangers. And he just wants to see mommy at work :) I hope you will treat him with the dignity and personhood that he deserves. Thank you in advance.

See audience clips of Halsey's tour opener, those aforementioned statements, and the full setlist below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@iamherash/video/7503162900480068872

SETLIST:

"Darwinism" (Live Debut)

"Bad At Love"

"Alone"

"Lucky"

"Dog Years"

"I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God"

"Control"

"Lilith"

"Angel On Fire"

"Arsonist" (Live Debut)

"Panic Attack"

"Graveyard"

"Only Living Girl In LA" (Live Debut)

"Lonely Is The Muse"

"You Should Be Sad"

"Colors"

"Closer"

"Drive"

"Gasoline"

"Alice Of The Upper Class" (Live Debut)

ENCORE:

"Nightmare"

"Without Me"

"The Great Impersonator"