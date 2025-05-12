Kid Cudi Announces Memoir

Day 'n' nite, the lonely stoner had some time to write. Kid Cudi, a figure who has impacted a couple of rap generations, has written his memoir. The evocatively titled book Cudi: A Memoir is coming this fall, and it's got Cudi telling stories about succeeding in music while dealing with issues of depression and addiction. Cudi also did the jacket art. Here's what Cudi has to say about the book on Instagram:

I cannot wait for u guys to read it.Its filled w so much about my journey from my first memory to turning 40.Life lessons, the rager period of my life, and fighting my demons.All the way to the present, where happiness has found me.I hope this book does what my music does for u and gives u guidance and hope that u will make it through those difficult times.AND, this is my debut of my artwork!I hope u guys like the vibes.There will be more pictures of my paintings in the book, as well as pictures from childhood all the way to my years in the business and all the things I've accomplished.Get ready, you'll all understand me a lot more after this.LOVE YALL MAN!!

Kid Cudi also released a new single called "Neverland" on Friday. It's really bad. Here it is:

Cudi: A Memoir is out 8/5 via Simon & Schuster.