Creed Have A Car In The Indy 500

6:24 PM EDT on May 12, 2025

Indianapolis 500 goes down next Sunday (May 25), and this year the race features a Creed-themed car in collaboration with SiriusXM’s Turbo. Members of the band will also be attending the event.

Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist will be racing in the Creed Car, and the news was announced today by Meyer Shank Racing. “We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend,” Creed said in a statement. “Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing Team.”

“It’s awesome to have Creed join us for the biggest race of the year,” Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing, added. “SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like Creed to the Indy 500 is something that we’re really looking forward to.”

