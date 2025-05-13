Pile Announce New Album Sunshine And Balance Beams: Hear “Born At Night”

Pile kicked off 2024 with the Hot Air Balloon EP to follow the previous year's album All Fiction. Today, the band is announcing their new LP Sunshine And Balance Beams and sharing the clamorous lead single "Born At Night."

“The fulfillment I receive from pursuing art has been a guiding force for me,” frontman Rick Maguire explains. “But it can be damaging when that pursuit subscribes to material expectations of where you might be able to go, and then doesn’t square with the reality that follows.”

"Born At Night" comes with a music video directed by Josh Echevarria and starring Shahjehan Khan of the Hulu comedy Deli Boys. The song has Pile's usual brooding buildup into an intense crescendo, made more sinister with the dark visuals. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "An Opening"

02 "Deep Clay"

03 "A Loosened Knot"

04 "Bouncing In Blue"

05 "Uneasy"

06 "Holds"

07 "Born At Night"

08 "Meanwhile Outside"

09 "Carrion Song"

TOUR DATES:

08/21 – Portland, ME @ SPACE

08/22 – Troy, NY @ Hangar

08/23 – Rochester, NY @ Flour City Station

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

08/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (In The Round)

08/29 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

08/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

08/31 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium

09/02 – Missoula, MT @ Zoo Arts

09/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (early)

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (late)

09/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (early)

09/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (late)

09/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

09/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

09/19 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery

09/22 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

09/24 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips

09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

09/30 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice

10/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ Boneyard

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/04 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/05 – Durham, NC @ Kings

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground

10/09 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

10/10 – Waterbury, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

with NNAMDÏ

Sunshine And Balance Beams is out 8/15 via Sooper.