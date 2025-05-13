Skip to Content
Pile Announce New Album Sunshine And Balance Beams: Hear “Born At Night”

9:04 AM EDT on May 13, 2025

Pile kicked off 2024 with the Hot Air Balloon EP to follow the previous year's album All Fiction. Today, the band is announcing their new LP Sunshine And Balance Beams and sharing the clamorous lead single "Born At Night."

“The fulfillment I receive from pursuing art has been a guiding force for me,” frontman Rick Maguire explains. “But it can be damaging when that pursuit subscribes to material expectations of where you might be able to go, and then doesn’t square with the reality that follows.”

"Born At Night" comes with a music video directed by Josh Echevarria and starring Shahjehan Khan of the Hulu comedy Deli Boys. The song has Pile's usual brooding buildup into an intense crescendo, made more sinister with the dark visuals. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "An Opening"
02 "Deep Clay"
03 "A Loosened Knot"
04 "Bouncing In Blue"
05 "Uneasy"
06 "Holds"
07 "Born At Night"
08 "Meanwhile Outside"
09 "Carrion Song"

TOUR DATES:
08/21 – Portland, ME @ SPACE
08/22 – Troy, NY @ Hangar
08/23 – Rochester, NY @ Flour City Station
08/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
08/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (In The Round)
08/29 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
08/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
08/31 – Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
09/02 – Missoula, MT @ Zoo Arts
09/04 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (early)
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (late)
09/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (early)
09/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios (late)
09/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
09/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
09/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
09/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
09/19 – El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery
09/22 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
09/24 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Tulips
09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
09/30 – New Orleans, LA @ No Dice
10/02 – Chattanooga, TN @ Boneyard
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
10/04 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/05 – Durham, NC @ Kings
10/06 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground
10/09 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
10/10 – Waterbury, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/11 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

with NNAMDÏ

Sunshine And Balance Beams is out 8/15 via Sooper.

Ash Fatur

