Farm Aid Announces 40th Anniversary Lineup With Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, & More

Farm Aid, the benefit festival that raises money for American farmers, started in 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, and its lineup included concert founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, among others. After that, Farm Aid became an annual thing, and it's been running ever since. This year's Farm Aid is coming to Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis September 20, and its lineup includes concert founders Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp, among others.

At the 40th annual Farm Aid, Neil Young will play with his new band Chrome Hearts, while Willie Nelson will play with his family. The bill also includes Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff And The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, Jesse Welles, Madeleine Edwards, and Black Pumas' Eric Burton. Waxahatchee is on the lineup, too, and it's cool to see her among such august company.

Willie Nelson says, "For 40 years, Farm Aid and our partners have stood with farmers, supporting them to stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going. This year, we’re proud to bring Farm Aid to Minnesota to celebrate the farmers who sustain us and to fight for a food system that works for all of us. Family farmers aren’t backing down, and neither are we."

Tickets go on presale tomorrow at 10AM central, and the general-public sale starts Friday. You can find all the info you need here.