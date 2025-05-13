NxWorries Share “Everybody Gets Down,” Announce First North American Tour

NxWorries, the duo of adventurous rap producer Knxwledge and actual Pop star Anderson .Paak, have been making music since 2015, long before Anderson .Paak became an actual pop star. In all that time, they've never been toured North America together, and that's about to change. Last year, the duo returned with their long-awaited sophomore LP Why Lawd?, which won the Grammy for Best Progressive R&B Album. Now, they're dropping a new single and unveiling plans for a tour that'll take them across our great continent, minus Mexico and Greenland, this fall.

The new NxWorries track is a lush, bubbling dance track called "Everybody Gets Down." Knxwledge's beats are often a little warped and off-kilter, but this one is a rich, percolating house beat that reminds me of Kaytranada. Anderson .Paak wisely uses that instrumental to go into dance-diva mode; he really sings on it. It's one of those effortlessly likable songs that feels understated and anthemic at the same time. Hear it and check out NxWorries' tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/10 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/13 - Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia

9/16 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

9/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

9/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

9/21 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/24 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

9/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/27 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/28 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/30 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/02 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/06 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/08 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/09 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/15 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/16 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

"Everybody Gets Down" is out now on Stones Throw.