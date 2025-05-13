Ex-Feeble Little Horse Member Announces Debut Album As Aunt Katrina: Hear “Peace Of Mind”

The beloved Pittsburgh noise-rock band Feeble Little Horse announced earlier this year that they were amicably parting ways with founding guitarist Ryan Walchonski, whose fuzzed-out shredding remains a highlight of their 2023 album Girl With Fish. But when he wasn't busy with that band, he was tending to his slightly-quieter solo project Aunt Katrina, whose latest EP Hot arrived that same year. Now with his full focus on Aunt Katrina, the project has evolved into a full band featuring members of Snail Mail and the DC shoegazers Tosser. Their debut full-length This Heat Is Slowly Killing Me is coming in July, and lead single "Peace Of Mind" is out now.

Along with frontman Walchonski, Aunt Katrina also includes Snail Mail's Ray Brown on drums and Tosser's Eric Zidar on guitar, with Nick Miller, Laney Ackley, and Emma Banks filling out the live band. Alex Bass, who's also worked with Snail Mail, worked on the album's production, mixing, and engineering.

“The van I was driving at the time had no air conditioning and I was driving to record at Alex’s house in College Park, Maryland 2-3 days a week in the absolutely brutal D.C. summer weather,” Walchonski explains of the album's title in a press release. “I was listening to the band This Heat and feeling like their music was killing me.”

"Peace Of Mind" doesn't get nearly as loud as Feeble Little Horse's best moments, but you can feel the common thread in the track's subtle distortion and folk-pop melody: "Struggling to find peace of mind," Walchonski sings gently over a fingerpicked guitar. "Stumbling to find some fucking time." Listen to "Peace Of Mind" and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "How Are You?"

02 "Peace Of Mind"

03 "Just A Game"

04 "Four Corners"

05 "Ran Out Of Time"

06 "Bait"

07 "Locked Me Up"

08 "Rhythm"

09 "I Don’t Want To Be Your Friend"

This Heat Is Slowly Killing Me is out 7/11 via Crafted Sounds.