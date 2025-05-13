Skip to Content
Oasis Manager Says There Is No New Album

6:21 PM EDT on May 13, 2025

Simon Emmett

After announcing a reunion tour last year, Oasis were rumored to have m a new album as well. Master troll Liam Gallagher told a fan on his very unserious X account that it was "already finished," but now the band’s manager is saying there's no LP after all.

Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay told Music Week in a new interview that the band has "no plan for any new music.” He added that this tour, which kicks off in July, is "very much the last time around."

Yesterday, Liam also replied to a fan who requested they play "Hey Now," saying, "The setlist is done and I’m afraid it didn’t make it now don’t take it personally and call me hurty names as it’s not my fault we can’t play them all." Fair enough. A possible setlist did leak last month, and "Hey Now" is not on it.

And apparently he's about to be a grandfather...

